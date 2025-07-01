Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $29,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Free Report) by 1,162.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 4,548,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,299,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,283,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,612,000 after acquiring an additional 137,095 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,799,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,700,000 after acquiring an additional 219,961 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 1,329,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,483,000 after acquiring an additional 228,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,117,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,580,000 after acquiring an additional 309,753 shares during the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IGIB opened at $53.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.01. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10.

iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2021 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%.

The iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (5-10 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment grade corporate debt with maturities between 5-10 years. IGIB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

