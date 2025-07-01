Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $68,000 Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 428 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Investment CO grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 82,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 903.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. DORVAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. DORVAL Corp now owns 162,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,882,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $619,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TIP opened at $110.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.85 and a 52 week high of $111.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average of $108.63.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

