Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Has $79,000 Stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 24.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Pullen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in W.R. Berkley by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 22,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. CHB Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of W.R. Berkley by 0.3% during the first quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 50,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 4.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRB opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.77 and its 200-day moving average is $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $76.38.

W.R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.07). W.R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. This is a positive change from W.R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. W.R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is 8.35%.

WRB has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of W.R. Berkley from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of W.R. Berkley from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded W.R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays increased their price objective on W.R. Berkley from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut W.R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $74.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.R. Berkley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.42.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

