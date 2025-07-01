Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 172 Shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Shell were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Shell by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Shell by 136.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shell by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,521,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Shell by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 7,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Shell by 100.9% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,534 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.11.

NYSE:SHEL opened at $70.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.39. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.75 and a 200 day moving average of $66.60.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. Shell had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

Shell declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

