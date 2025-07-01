Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 421 Shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 864 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,242 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Devon Energy by 46.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Devon Energy by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,130 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

DVN opened at $31.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $49.35.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. Devon Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

