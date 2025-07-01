Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,368,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $49.98.

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.