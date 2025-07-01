Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 600 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV reduced its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,368,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,079,000.
Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.70. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.29 and a 52 week high of $49.98.
About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Tesla’s Robotaxi Hype Fuels Bullish Price Targets to $500
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Value vs Growth Ratio Hits Cycle Low—Top Value Picks to Buy
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Biotech Catalyst Alert: NKTR, CDTX & WGS Rallying With Big Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.