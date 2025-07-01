Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 761 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 583.8% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 93,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after buying an additional 79,686 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 190,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,569,000 after buying an additional 13,189 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GIGB opened at $46.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.31. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.96 and a fifty-two week high of $47.65.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

