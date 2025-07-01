Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $490.71 and last traded at $488.96, with a volume of 216739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $487.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $420.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $365.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is presently 8.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John C. Watts sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.36, for a total transaction of $202,212.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,376.24. This trade represents a 8.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 4,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,673,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,238,550. The trade was a 34.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,130 shares of company stock worth $2,726,412 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Curtiss-Wright

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 13,800.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 139 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

