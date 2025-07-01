CVE:ITR Q2 EPS Forecast Lowered by Raymond James Financial

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James Financial cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Integra Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 26th. Raymond James Financial analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Raymond James Financial also issued estimates for Integra Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, April 21st.

CVE ITR opened at C$2.06 on Monday. Integra Resources has a 1 year low of C$1.10 and a 1 year high of C$2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$243.47 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$2.26 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.82.

In other news, Senior Officer Dale Kerner acquired 34,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.96 per share, with a total value of C$67,995.65. Corporate insiders own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

