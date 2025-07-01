D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 146.7% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D.R. Horton Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $129.02 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 7.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.60. The company has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.37.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The construction company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by ($0.11). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 2nd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 2,150 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total transaction of $274,555.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,046.10. The trade was a 49.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on DHI shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on D.R. Horton from $173.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.15.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

