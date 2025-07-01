DA Davidson Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for CATY

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) – DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.07. The consensus estimate for Cathay General Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $4.55 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $53.00 target price on Cathay General Bancorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.53 on Monday. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $36.06 and a one year high of $55.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $187.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.17 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 10.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $2,016,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,236,000 after purchasing an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $396,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Thomas M. Lo sold 729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $32,805.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,000. The trade was a 15.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, June 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

