DA Davidson Expects Increased Earnings for Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) – DA Davidson upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.22 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synovus Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.89 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $5.17 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.51 EPS.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synovus Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $51.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.18. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $35.94 and a 52-week high of $59.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 19th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.70%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,041,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $616,892,000 after purchasing an additional 415,201 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,109,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,778,000 after buying an additional 117,242 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 168.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,857,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,546,000 after buying an additional 1,791,973 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Synovus Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,370,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,442,000 after buying an additional 53,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Synovus Financial by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,827,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,610,000 after buying an additional 77,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

