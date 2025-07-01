DA Davidson Expects Reduced Earnings for Wintrust Financial

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.75. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wintrust Financial’s current full-year earnings is $10.36 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s FY2026 earnings at $11.08 EPS.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.17. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $643.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WTFC. Raymond James Financial set a $143.00 target price on Wintrust Financial and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $145.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $152.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Hovde Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.77.

Wintrust Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $123.98 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $118.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $89.10 and a 12 month high of $142.04.

Institutional Trading of Wintrust Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1,264.7% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

