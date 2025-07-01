DA Davidson Has Positive Forecast for CFR Q2 Earnings

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.85 per share.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.13. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $560.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS.

CFR has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Stephens increased their target price on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.08.

Shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $128.45 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.66. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.68. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $96.94 and a 12 month high of $147.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 43.91%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, CAO Matthew Bradley Henson purchased 1,870 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.93 per share, with a total value of $31,659.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer owned 5,545 shares in the company, valued at $93,876.85. The trade was a 50.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. eCIO Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. 86.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

