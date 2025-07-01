DA Davidson Has Positive Outlook for SFNC Q2 Earnings

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simmons First National in a report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Simmons First National’s current full-year earnings is $1.66 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2026 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.10). Simmons First National had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $209.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Simmons First National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Simmons First National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st.

Simmons First National Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of SFNC opened at $18.96 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.93. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $25.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Simmons First National during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Simmons First National by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 27.58% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 73.28%.

Simmons First National Company Profile

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; treasury management; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

