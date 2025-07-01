DA Davidson Has Strong Estimate for OTCMKTS:PBAM Q2 Earnings

Get Private Bancorp of America alerts:

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.74 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.72. The consensus estimate for Private Bancorp of America’s current full-year earnings is $6.88 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Private Bancorp of America’s FY2025 earnings at $7.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.14. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $29.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.30 million.

PBAM has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Private Bancorp of America from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens raised Private Bancorp of America to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $54.22 on Monday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $34.93 and a 52 week high of $61.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.93. The company has a market cap of $315.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company offers checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, sweep, zero balance, and individual retirement accounts; unsecured lines of credit, personal credit lines, and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATM and debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

