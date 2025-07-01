DA Davidson Issues Optimistic Forecast for EQBK Earnings

Get Equity Bancshares alerts:

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.92. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Equity Bancshares’ FY2025 earnings at $3.87 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on EQBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Equity Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of EQBK stock opened at $40.80 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.55. Equity Bancshares has a one year low of $32.95 and a one year high of $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $714.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equity Bancshares during the first quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Bancshares by 311.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equity Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of Equity Bancshares by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Equity Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Julie A. Huber sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $156,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 57,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,600.80. This represents a 6.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equity Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.27%.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

