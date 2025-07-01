DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Forecast for EBMT Earnings

Get Eagle Bancorp Montana alerts:

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s current full-year earnings is $1.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana’s FY2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Performance

EBMT opened at $16.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.39. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $18.49. The stock has a market cap of $133.03 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 6.35% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 220,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 19,907 shares during the period. Rhino Investment Partners Inc increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhino Investment Partners Inc now owns 203,826 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 32,074 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 20,812 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 40.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $177,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 116,033 shares in the company, valued at $2,059,585.75. The trade was a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.43%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp Montana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.