DA Davidson Issues Pessimistic Outlook for COFS Earnings

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Free Report) – DA Davidson lowered their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for ChoiceOne Financial Services in a report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for ChoiceOne Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ChoiceOne Financial Services’ FY2026 earnings at $3.50 EPS.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $31.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.70 million.

A number of other research firms have also commented on COFS. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ChoiceOne Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hovde Group initiated coverage on ChoiceOne Financial Services in a research report on Monday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Down 1.3%

NASDAQ COFS opened at $28.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $429.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97 and a 200-day moving average of $30.63. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $38.15.

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 224,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,994,000 after buying an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.06%.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

Further Reading

