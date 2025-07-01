DA Davidson Issues Positive Estimate for ZION Earnings

Get Zions Bancorporation N.A. alerts:

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in a research note issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26. The consensus estimate for Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s current full-year earnings is $5.39 per share.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

ZION has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.94.

ZION opened at $51.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $63.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.71 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.59%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

