DA Davidson Lowers Earnings Estimates for First Foundation

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Free Report) – DA Davidson cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of First Foundation in a research note issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. The consensus estimate for First Foundation’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Foundation’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 target price on shares of First Foundation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Wall Street Zen cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.80.

First Foundation Stock Down 2.1%

FFWM stock opened at $5.14 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $423.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33. First Foundation has a one year low of $4.42 and a one year high of $8.52.

Institutional Trading of First Foundation

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Reef Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of First Foundation by 182.7% during the 4th quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 4,386,861 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in First Foundation by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,824,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,752,000 after buying an additional 774,844 shares in the last quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 4,038,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,081,000 after acquiring an additional 714,000 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of First Foundation by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,277,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 417,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of First Foundation by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 564,167 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 417,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.