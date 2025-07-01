DA Davidson Predicts Higher Earnings for Customers Bancorp

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp, Inc (NYSE:CUBI – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.47. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $6.45 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s FY2025 earnings at $6.34 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CUBI. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 0.1%

CUBI opened at $58.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.18. Customers Bancorp has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $68.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.26. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $194.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Customers Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 323.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company provides deposit banking products, which includes commercial and consumer checking, non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand, MMDA, savings, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.