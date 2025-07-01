DA Davidson Predicts Increased Earnings for Hancock Whitney

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a note issued to investors on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.37. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.53 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2025 earnings at $5.73 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $367.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.12 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 23.15%.

HWC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HWC opened at $57.40 on Monday. Hancock Whitney has a twelve month low of $43.90 and a twelve month high of $62.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day moving average is $54.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.21%.

In related news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $40,299.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,983.71. This represents a 3.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

