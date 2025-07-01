DA Davidson Predicts Trustmark’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Get Trustmark alerts:

Trustmark Corporation (NASDAQ:TRMK – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.81 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Trustmark’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Trustmark’s FY2025 earnings at $3.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $231.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.38 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 20.73%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Trustmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Trustmark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their price target on Trustmark from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $36.46 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.66. Trustmark has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trustmark by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 15,355 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 297.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 124,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 93,449 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Trustmark by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 138,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,805 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trustmark by 17.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 470,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,236,000 after buying an additional 69,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 197,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,000 after purchasing an additional 21,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.64% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

