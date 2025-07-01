DA Davidson Predicts Weaker Earnings for Regions Financial

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson cut their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a research report issued on Friday, June 27th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Regions Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 13.04%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

RF has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.80.

Get Our Latest Report on RF

Regions Financial Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE:RF opened at $23.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.96. Regions Financial has a one year low of $17.74 and a one year high of $27.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.33.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayforest Capital Ltd grew its stake in Regions Financial by 637.3% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2,354.9% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Groupe la Francaise acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.