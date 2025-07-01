Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $229.00 to $320.00. The stock had previously closed at $249.64, but opened at $259.69. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. Dave shares last traded at $272.59, with a volume of 56,225 shares trading hands.

DAVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Dave from $118.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dave from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Dave in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Dave from $130.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.50.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave

In other Dave news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 172,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.95, for a total value of $36,596,770.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 225,411 shares in the company, valued at $47,775,861.45. This trade represents a 43.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.94, for a total transaction of $1,138,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 95,678 shares in the company, valued at $19,799,605.32. The trade was a 5.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 294,960 shares of company stock worth $62,575,325. 28.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Dave stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,179 shares of the fintech company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Dave as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

Dave Stock Up 7.5%

The company has a current ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 8.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94 and a beta of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.26.

Dave (NASDAQ:DAVE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The fintech company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $1.15. Dave had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 34.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the fintech company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dave Company Profile

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

