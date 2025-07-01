David J Yvars Group Trims Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

David J Yvars Group lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,352 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 1.0% of David J Yvars Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. David J Yvars Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citizens Jmp cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.81.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.8%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $219.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 20,923 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,211,799.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total transaction of $512,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 517,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,984,909. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock valued at $20,061,100 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.