Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CAO Sells $757,740.00 in Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) CAO Brunilda Rios sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $757,740.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 18,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,392,942.92. The trade was a 24.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Get Dell Technologies alerts:

Dell Technologies Trading Down 1.1%

DELL opened at $122.63 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.25 and a 1-year high of $150.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.99. The company has a market capitalization of $83.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.01.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 226.48% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.49%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DELL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dell Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dell Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.