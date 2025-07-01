Diversified Trust Co Acquires Shares of 13,644 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Moderna by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,609 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,418.9% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 147,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,127,000 after purchasing an additional 144,099 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Moderna by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Moderna by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Moderna by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 20,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have issued reports on MRNA. Barclays lowered their target price on Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Moderna from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Moderna from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.61.
Moderna Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of Moderna stock opened at $27.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 1.86. Moderna, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.15 and a 12 month high of $129.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.92) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.69% and a negative net margin of 105.67%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Moderna Profile
Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.
