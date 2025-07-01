Diversified Trust Co Buys 1,233 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 73.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $109,220.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 221,093 shares in the company, valued at $17,523,831.18. This represents a 0.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.8%

PEG stock opened at $84.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.31. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $73.11 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.43. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is presently 68.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $99.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

