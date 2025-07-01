Diversified Trust Co Buys 229 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Kroger were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $598,390,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,989,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,829,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,054,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 16,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $1,215,690.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 49,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,642,274.40. This represents a 25.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 34,250 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $2,437,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 184,473 shares in the company, valued at $13,127,098.68. This trade represents a 15.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 280,003 shares of company stock worth $20,125,410. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kroger from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $76.00 price target on Kroger and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Kroger from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $58.00 price objective on Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Kroger Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of KR stock opened at $71.74 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $49.74 and a 52-week high of $74.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $45.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.35 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 1.76%. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

