Diversified Trust Co Buys 2,499 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,499 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Steelcase by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,425,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,129,000 after acquiring an additional 47,748 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Steelcase by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,373,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,513,000 after purchasing an additional 133,893 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Steelcase by 6.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,802,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,677,000 after purchasing an additional 223,541 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Steelcase by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,024,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,753,000 after buying an additional 275,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Steelcase by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,782,000 after buying an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SCS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Sidoti raised shares of Steelcase to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Robert G. Krestakos sold 6,000 shares of Steelcase stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $60,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,417,308.56. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Price Performance

Shares of SCS stock opened at $10.44 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.01. Steelcase Inc. has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Steelcase had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steelcase Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.60%.

Steelcase Company Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

See Also

