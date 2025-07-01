Diversified Trust Co Buys Shares of 54,025 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,025 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $572,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Western Union by 1,487.6% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of Western Union by 80.2% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,264 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Western Union by 662.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 3,234 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Western Union by 188.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Union by 267.5% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

WU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Western Union in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Western Union in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Western Union from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Union in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Western Union stock opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $8.30 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $983.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 77.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Western Union’s payout ratio is currently 35.07%.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

