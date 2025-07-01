Diversified Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,503,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,315,000. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,562,000. Solano Wealth Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $8,824,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 471,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,559,000 after buying an additional 89,194 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

BATS OMFL opened at $57.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.84. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

