Diversified Trust Co Has $390,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Diversified Trust Co lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EEM. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 118,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 75.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after buying an additional 11,199 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.97. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $38.19 and a 1 year high of $48.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

