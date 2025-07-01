Diversified Trust Co Has $446,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Diversified Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 650.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 60 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA stock opened at $440.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $419.94 and a 200-day moving average of $423.64. The stock has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $366.32 and a 52-week high of $451.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

