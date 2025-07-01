Diversified Trust Co Has $473,000 Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 20.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in SAP were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of SAP by 153.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in SAP by 2,700.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in SAP by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in SAP by 126.2% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

SAP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SAP opened at $304.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.19 billion, a PE ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $194.93 and a fifty-two week high of $311.40.

SAP Increases Dividend

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $2.5423 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This is a boost from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAP. UBS Group upgraded SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Piper Sandler began coverage on SAP in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.83.

SAP Profile

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

