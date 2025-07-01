Diversified Trust Co Has $516,000 Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,076,718 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $849,126,000 after buying an additional 359,288 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,734,295 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $462,067,000 after acquiring an additional 304,997 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 13,588,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $426,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,017 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 10,546,528 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,739,000 after purchasing an additional 851,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 5,830,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $182,832,000 after purchasing an additional 580,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $30.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.65. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $27.37 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.15%.

About Enterprise Products Partners

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.