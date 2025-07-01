Diversified Trust Co Has $523,000 Stake in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN)

Diversified Trust Co reduced its stake in Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,126 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Albany International were worth $523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Albany International alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Albany International by 3,050.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,363,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,654 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Albany International by 3,380.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 849,379 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $67,925,000 after buying an additional 824,975 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,181,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Albany International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,044,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Albany International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,349,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

Albany International Trading Up 1.0%

Albany International stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.70. Albany International Corporation has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $95.47.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Albany International Corporation will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Albany International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

About Albany International

(Free Report)

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.