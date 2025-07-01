Diversified Trust Co Invests $448,000 in Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC)

Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,457 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,253 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after buying an additional 156,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $909,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,123 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,027 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $61.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.18. Taylor Morrison Home Corporation has a 1 year low of $51.90 and a 1 year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Corporation will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 1st. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

