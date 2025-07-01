Diversified Trust Co Makes New $376,000 Investment in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB)

Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 168.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE HUBB opened at $409.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $383.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.43 and a 12-month high of $481.35.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 14.29%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 35.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total value of $2,970,497.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 82,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,578,507.63. This trade represents a 8.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $154,516.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,122.83. This represents a 18.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $400.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $459.25.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

