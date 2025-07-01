Diversified Trust Co Makes New $530,000 Investment in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 27,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Get KANZHUN alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in KANZHUN by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of KANZHUN by 107.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KANZHUN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new position in shares of KANZHUN in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in KANZHUN during the fourth quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BZ shares. Daiwa America raised shares of KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on KANZHUN from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of KANZHUN in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

KANZHUN Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ BZ opened at $17.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.22. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $20.81.

KANZHUN Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KANZHUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KANZHUN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.