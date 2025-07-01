Diversified Trust Co Purchases 898 Shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Entergy were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Entergy by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 6,028 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Entergy by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 670,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,869,000 after purchasing an additional 286,005 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,135,000. Finally, Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETR shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Raymond James Financial started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Entergy from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.25.

NYSE ETR opened at $83.10 on Tuesday. Entergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $88.38. The stock has a market cap of $35.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 2nd were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

