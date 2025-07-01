Diversified Trust Co Purchases New Stake in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 101.9% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RLI by 309.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in RLI by 7,704.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in RLI by 155.8% in the first quarter. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,842 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI opened at $72.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.20. RLI Corp. has a twelve month low of $68.50 and a twelve month high of $91.15.

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $36.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.20 million. RLI had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. RLI’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLI presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.60.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

