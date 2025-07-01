Diversified Trust Co Reduces Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) by 38.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,449 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,598 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in KB Home were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in KB Home by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 37,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in KB Home by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management raised its stake in KB Home by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 5,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $271,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,047.56. This represents a 32.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

KBH opened at $53.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 5.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. KB Home has a 52 week low of $48.90 and a 52 week high of $89.70.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on shares of KB Home from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of KB Home from $81.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $53.00) on shares of KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on KB Home from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KB Home has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.14.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

