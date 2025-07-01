Diversified Trust Co Sells 27,485 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Diversified Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 84.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,485 shares during the quarter. Diversified Trust Co’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Vertiv by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Vertiv by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 39,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Vertiv from $106.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. KGI Securities began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $5,059,801.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,292.33. This represents a 82.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Karsten Winther sold 5,500 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.33, for a total value of $518,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,837.51. The trade was a 22.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $128.48 on Tuesday. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $53.60 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $48.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.70, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.61 and a 200-day moving average of $103.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Vertiv had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.72%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

