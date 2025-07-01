Diversified Trust Co Takes $355,000 Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,471 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 290.3% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in Illumina during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. PFS Partners LLC increased its position in Illumina by 400.0% in the first quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 500 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Illumina by 123.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.
In other Illumina news, CFO Ankur Dhingra bought 6,100 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $81.21 per share, for a total transaction of $495,381.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 24,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,616.26. This represents a 32.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ILMN stock opened at $95.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.33. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.
Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 22.25% and a positive return on equity of 25.54%. Illumina’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.
