Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stake Boosted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) by 134.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,671 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dorman Products by 8.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,228 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dorman Products by 12.5% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 42.5% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 503 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John J. Gavin sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.19, for a total value of $380,451.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 8,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,837.08. This represents a 26.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:DORM opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.03. The company has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.87. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.05 and a fifty-two week high of $146.60.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $507.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.09 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dorman Products

Dorman Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.