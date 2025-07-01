Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Enovis Corporation (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enovis were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENOV. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the fourth quarter valued at $29,024,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Enovis by 2,566.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 533,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,397,000 after buying an additional 513,200 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Enovis in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,407,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Enovis by 919.4% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 333,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,625,000 after acquiring an additional 300,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Enovis during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,970,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Stock Performance

Enovis stock opened at $31.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Enovis Corporation has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $49.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.21. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.07. Enovis had a negative net margin of 37.65% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enovis Corporation will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities cut their price target on Enovis from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Enovis from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Enovis from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Enovis Company Profile

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

