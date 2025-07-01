Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 2,297 Shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lessened its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.1%

DG stock opened at $114.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.09 and a 200 day moving average of $86.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.26. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $135.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.25 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar General Corporation will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kathleen A. Reardon sold 6,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.56, for a total value of $718,223.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 41,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,646,027.76. This represents a 13.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 1,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $222,497.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,261,619. This represents a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,349. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on DG shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Dollar General from $93.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cfra Research upgraded Dollar General to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Melius raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.08.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

